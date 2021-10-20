Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CUCET 2021 final answer keys released at nta.ac.in, results expected soon

CUCET 2021 final answer keys: NTA releases  Central Universities Common Entrance Exam, CUCET 2021 final answer keys.
CUCET 2021 final answer keys: The score of candidates has been compiled on the basis of the final answer keys of CUCET 2021 released today.(nta.ac.in)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 05:45 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

CUCET 2021 final answer keys: The National Testing Agency on Wednesday, October 20 released the Central Universities- Common Entrance Exam 2021 final answer keys. Candidates who have taken CUCET 2021 for undergraduate/ integrated (UI) and post graduate (PG) programmes can check the final answer key on the official website of NTA at nta.nic.in. The score of candidates has been compiled on the basis of the final answer key released today.

CUCET 2021 for undergraduate/integrated (UI) and post graduate (PG) programmes was held on September 15, 16, 23 and 24 in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

CUCET 2021 final answer key: Direct link to view and download

CUCET 2021 final answer key: Steps to check

Visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in

Click on the link that reads, "NATIONAL TESTING AGENCY CUCET 2021 Final Answer Keys on which score compiled on 20.10.2021".

A pdf page containing final CUCET 2021 answer key will appear on the screen

Check and download the final answer key of CUCET 2021.

The National Testing Agency had released the provisional answer key of CUCET 2021 earlier this month. Candidates were given chance to raise objections against the provisional answer keys.

