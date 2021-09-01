Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CUCET 2021: Registration date extended till Sept 5, check official notice here
competitive exams

CUCET 2021: Registration date extended till Sept 5, check official notice here

CUCET 2021 registration date has been extended till September 5, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 12:07 PM IST
CUCET 2021: Registration date extended till Sept 5, check official notice here

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended CUCET 2021 registration date. The Central Universities Common Entrance Test, CUCET registration date has been extended till September 5, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in. The last date for payment of fee online and correction in particulars will be till September 6, 2021.

Earlier the last date to apply was till September 1, 2021. Also, the Agency on the request from the various candidates and keeping in view the hardship faced by the candidates due to the COVID19 epidemic, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to add 02 more Cities of Examination Centre for CUCET 2021.

As per the official notice, those candidates who have already submitted their application forms can edit the city of the Examination Centre when the correction period is open. The NTA will make efforts to allot city of examination to the candidates as opted by them. Allotment of seat will be based on capacity and also if adequate number of candidates have opted for the city.

The examination will be conducted on September 15, 16, 23 and 24, 2021 through Computer Based test mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA.

Topics
cucet national testing agency education
