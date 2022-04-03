Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CUET 2022 registration date revises, application process to begin from April 6
competitive exams

CUET 2022 registration date revises, application process to begin from April 6

National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the online registration date for the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022.
CUET 2022 registration date revises, Application process to begin from April 6
Updated on Apr 03, 2022 07:36 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the online registration date for the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022. The online registration and submission of Application Form for CUET (UG) – 2022 will begin from April 6. Candidates can apply online only at cuet.samarth.ac.in. The application process will end on May 6 at 11:50 pm.

“CUET (UG) 2022 will provide a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) across the country for various Undergraduate Programmes”, official notification reads.

The Common Universities Entrance Test, or CUET 2022, would be a computer-based exam in English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, and Urdu.

CUET 2022 registration: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Oh the homepage, look for the application link

Next, Register and fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Take print out of the same for future reference.

For any queries or clarifications, candidates can call 011-40759000 or write to NTA at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

 Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA at ww.nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in for the latest updates

RELATED STORIES

 

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
national testing agency ug admission form
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP