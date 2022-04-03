CUET 2022 registration date revises, application process to begin from April 6

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the online registration date for the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022. The online registration and submission of Application Form for CUET (UG) – 2022 will begin from April 6. Candidates can apply online only at cuet.samarth.ac.in. The application process will end on May 6 at 11:50 pm.

“CUET (UG) 2022 will provide a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) across the country for various Undergraduate Programmes”, official notification reads.

The Common Universities Entrance Test, or CUET 2022, would be a computer-based exam in English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, and Urdu.

CUET 2022 registration: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Oh the homepage, look for the application link

Next, Register and fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Take print out of the same for future reference.

For any queries or clarifications, candidates can call 011-40759000 or write to NTA at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA at ww.nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in for the latest updates

