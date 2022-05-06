Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CUET 2022 registration extended till May 22, apply at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Updated on May 06, 2022 08:53 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Common University Entrance Test, or CUET 2022,registration date has been extended till May 22. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can do the same through the official website of CUET 2022 at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Previously, the application deadline for CUET 2022 was today, May 6, 2022.

The CUET exam is used to seek admission to undergraduate programmes at the country's central institutions. The examination is also used for postgraduate admissions. The entrance test is scheduled to take place in the first week of July 2022, although the detailed timetable has yet to be released.

The application fee is 650 for the General/Un-Reserved category, 600 for the General-EWS/OBCNCL, and 550 for the SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender.

Direct link to apply

CUET 2022 registration: Know how to apply 

Visit the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in

Click on CUET 2022 registration link available on the home page

Key in login details required and submit

Fill in the application form, pay the application fees

Next, click on submit

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Check Notification here

 

