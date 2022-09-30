CUET PG 2022 application correction process ends today at cuet.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the application correction process for Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET) PG 2022. on September 30. Candidates can apply online at cuet.nta.nic.in till 11: 50 pm. Candidates can edit their personal details and choices of universities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CUET PG 2022 was held from September 1 to 7 and from September 9 to 12. The exam was held at 570 examination centres located in 269 cities across India and four cities outside India. NTA already released the CUET PG result.

The NTA has taken the decision to reopen the window after receiving requests from several candidates to allow them to make changes to the information they provided when applying for the exam.

Direct link here

CUET PG 2022: How to make changes in application

Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads," Correction window of Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG)] – 2022"

Key in your credentials and log in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Make changes and take print out for future reference.