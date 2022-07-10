CUET PG 2022: Last date to apply on cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application process for Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate or CUET PG 2022 ob Sunday, July 10. Those who are yet to apply for the exam can go to cuet.nta.nic.in and fill the form. The application window will remain open till 5 pm and the fee payment window till 11:50 pm on July 11.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After this, NTA will open the application form correction window where registered candidates can make necessary changes to their CUET application forms. The window will be from July 12 to July 14 (11:50 pm). Depending on the type of corrections made, they may need to pay a correction fee, NTA said.

“The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates after the above mentioned correction policy,” NTA said.

“For any queries or/clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk 011- 40759000 or write to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in,” it added.

CUET is a new entrance test announced by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and administered by NTA for admitting students to undergraduate and postgraduate courses at participating universities across the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apply for CUET PG

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON