CUET PG 2022: NTA to reopen correction window today at cuet.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency, NTA will reopen the correction window for CUET PG 2022. The correction window has reopened for online application form of Common University Entrance Test PG on the official site of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the official notice, the correction window has been reopened after some candidates have approached NTA requesting to allow them for correction in the particulars filled during online Application Form of CUET (PG) – 2022. In order to support them, it has been decided to provide another opportunity to make corrections in the particulars in their respective Application Form.

The duration of correction particulars will be from September 28 to September 30, 2022. The fields for correction are- Candidate’s Name, or Mother’s Name or Father’s Name. Date of Birth. Gender. Category. PwBD. Choice of Universities.

The final correction however shall be applicable only after payment of an additional fee if required. In case of change in Category, or PwBD, if there is an impact on the fee amount then the Candidate will be charged an excess fee as applicable. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CUET PG.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Official Notice here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON