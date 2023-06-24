CUET PG 2023 admit card released for June 26 exam, download link here
CUET PG 2023 admit card has been released. Candidates can download the admit card for June 26 exam through the direct link given below.
National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET PG 2023 admit card for June 26 exam. Candidates who will appear for e CUET(PG) – 2023 Examination on the mentioned date can check and download the admit card through the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.
The candidates are advised to download their Examination Admit Card for CUET (PG) - 2023 using their Application No. and Date of Birth. Candidates who will appear for the exam on June 26 can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.
Direct link to download CUET PG 2023 admit card
CUET PG 2023 admit card: How to download
- Visit the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.
- Click on CUET PG 2023 admit card link available on the home page.
- Enter the required login details and click on submit.
- Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the admit card and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The CUET PG examination is conducted on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 30, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA.
