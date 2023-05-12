The National Testing Agency (NTA) reopen the applictaion correction window for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for postgraduate (PG) admission 2023 today, May 12. Candidates can edit their applictaion till May 13.

CUET PG 2023: Application correction window reopens at cuet.nta.nic.in

“The correction window will be opened once again only for applicants who have applied now and who have not used the option of editing their application form in the correction window period from 06 May 2023 to 08 May 2023”, reads the official notification.

Direct link here

CUET PG 2023: How to make changes in the application

Visit the official site of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Correction Window for CUET(PG) 2023

Enter the required details and log in to the account.

Make changes to the applictaion

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates are advised to also regularly check the NTA websites, www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.nta.nic.in/, for updates.

