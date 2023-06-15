National Testing Agency, NTA has issued an important notice for candidates who could not be accommodated in CUET PG 2023 examination. The official notice can be checked by candidates on the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG 2023 Exam: Important notice issued for unaccommodated candidates

As per the official notice, a total of 44079 candidates could not be accommodated from June 5 to June 17, 2023 examination. These candidates will now be scheduled from June 21 to June 23, 2023 (Buffer dates will be 24 and 25 June 2023). For these candidates, the aforementioned examination will be conducted and the schedule will be uploaded on the NTA website

The candidates belonging to the North-Easters States whose examination Centre was given outside the State and cannot travel will be accommodated in the examination schedule of the left-out candidates, based on their request received in the e-mail address (cuet-pg@nta.ac.in).

Also, CUET PG examination will also be rescheduled at the centres where the examination could not be conducted due to the cyclone in Gujarat. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CUET PG.

