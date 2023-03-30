National Testing Agency, NTA has issued an important notice on CUET PG 2023 Exam. The notice carries details of amendments made in the information bulletin along with addition of information regarding examination. The official notice is available to candidates on the official site of NTA CUET at nta.ac.in.

CUET PG 2023 Exam: NTA issues important notice on amendments & additions in exam(HT file)

As per the notice or corrigendum, the Agency has made changes in many typographical error occurred in the Information Bulletin. They have also made changes in courses offered under CUET PG. The English and Foreign Languages University had earlier withdrawn from CUET (PG)-2023 at the last moment due to which the name of the University is not reflected in the list of participating Universities. However, the courses offered by the University are visible in the bunching list. Now the University has again joined CUET (PG)-2023 and the candidates can apply for the same.

Further they have also added the names of the varsities that have joined CUET PG 2023 for admissions.

The registration process for CUET PG was started on March 20 and will end on April 19, 2023. The correction window will open on April 20 and will close on April 23, 2023. The examination will be conducted in first or second week of June 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CUET PG.

Official Notice Here

