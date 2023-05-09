CUET PG 2023: NTA reopens registration process at cuet.nta.nic.in, link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has reopened CUET PG 2023 registration process on May 9, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Common University Entrance Test for post graduate courses can do it through the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The decision to reopen the registration window was taken after NTA received numerous mails from the candidates also from UGC to reopen the process as applicants could not complete their registration due to various unavoidable reasons.

As per the official notice, the last date to apply for the examination and make the payment of fees is till May 11, 2023. The corrections in particulars of online applications is from May 12 to May 13, 2023. This opportunity is being provided for all those candidates who could not complete their Registration earlier as well as for those candidates who want to apply as fresh candidates for the CUET (PG) - 2023.

CUET PG 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on CUET PG 2023 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

