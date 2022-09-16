CUET PG 2022: Answer key out, check and raise objections now, get link

National Testing Agency has released the answer key for Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 on September 16. Candidates can download the CUET PG answer key on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can challenge the answer key till September 18. Candidates have to pay 200 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. Check notification here.

Here's the direct link to download CUET PG answer key.

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Common University Entrance Test[CUET (PG)-2022 examination on September 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11 and 12.

CUET PG answer key: How to download

Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, " CUET PG 2022 Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge'

Key in your application number, Date of Birth, and Security pin

Check your answer key

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

