CUET PG extended answer key objection window closes today on cuet.nta.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 16, 2023 10:29 AM IST

The window to challenge the provisional answer key of CUET PG 2023 closes today. Candidates can raise objections by logging into cuet.nta.nic.in.

The extended window to challenge provisional answer key of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate or CUET PG 2023 will be closed today, July 16. Candidates who want to raise objections to answers provided by the National Testing Agency (NTA) can do it after logging into cuet.nta.nic.in.

The answer key of CUET PG was released on July 13 and before extension, the last date to send feedback was July 15.

In order to raise objections, candidates have to pay a non-refundable fee of 200 per question.

“The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI up to 16 July 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium,” NTA said in the notice.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts and if a challenge is found correct, the answer key will be revised but no candidate will be informed individually about acceptance or non-acceptance of his/her challenge, it said.

Results of the entrance test will be prepared and declared based on the revised final answer key.

