CUET PG Final Answer Key 2022 released at cuet.nta.nic.in, download link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET PG Final Answer Key 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Central University Entrance Test (CUET) for Post Graduate (PG) programmes for 2022 can check the final answer key through the official site of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The examination was conducted on 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11 and 12 September 2022. The provisional answer key was released on September 16, 2022 and the last date to raise objections was till September 18, 2022.

Direct link to download CUET PG Final Answer Key 2022

CUET PG Final Answer Key 2022: How to download

Candidates who want to download the answer key can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on CUET PG Final Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The result for CUET PG will be announced soon. Candidates can check more related details through the official site of CUET PG.