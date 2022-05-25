CUET UG 2022: Correction window opens today, here’s how to make changes

National Testing Agency, NTA will open the correction window for CUET UG 2022 on May 25, 2022. The correction window will open on May 25 and will close down on May 31, 2022. Candidates can make changes in the application form through the official site of CUET on cuet.samarth.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

National Testing Agency will be conducting the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) (UG)-2022 in July 2022 in the computer based mode for admission to the UG courses in Central Universities and other Participating Institutions (PI), for the Academic Year 2022-23 in the first fortnight of July 2022.

Candidates who have applied for the examination can make changes in the application form through these simple steps given below.

CUET UG 2022: How to make changes

Visit the official site of CUET on cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on CUET UG 2022 link available on the home page.

Fill in the login credentials.

Click on submit and your application form will open.

Make changes in the application form and click on submit.

Once done, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of CUET.