CUET UG 2022 exam: NTA Postpones the August 6 exam in 53 exam centers

The National Testing Agency has postponed the CUET UG 2022 examination for August 6 at 53 centers due to administrative/ technical/Logistics reasons. The Postponed examination will be held between August 12 to 14 and the same admit card will be valid. Candidates can check the detailed notice on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

“Due to administrative/logistics/technical reason, the CUET UG 2022 examination scheduled on August 06 at 53 centers( List enclosed in Annexure-I) has been postponed to be held between August 12 to August 14 2022 for the affected area”, reads the official notification.

The Candidates have been already informed through SMS and Email on their registered mobile and email-id.

Candidates can email datechange@nta.ac.in with their preferred date and roll number if the dates between August 12 and 14, 2022, are not suitable.

For more updates candidates are advised to visit the NTA website, nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in regularly for updates.

Notice here