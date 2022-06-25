CUET UG 2022: NTA extends registration, correction facility dates, notice here

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the registration date and correction facility dates for CUET UG 2022. The official notice is available to candidates on the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in.

The last date to apply for Common University Entrance Test and correction of application form will be till June 26, 2022, as per the official notice.

The decision to extend the registration, correction facility dates have been done after the Agency found out that some candidates desirous of applying for CUET (UG) -2022 are not able to apply since they are not in possession of the actual Category Certificate (such as SC/ST certificate), which they are required to upload while applying for the same.

With the extension of the last date, applicants will get the opportunity to change their category in the application form and also upload an undertaking, through the correction window upto June 26, 2022. Such candidates will not be required to upload their actual category certificate while applying. They would be able to submit their application with their correct category while uploading the Undertaking. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA.

