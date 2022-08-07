CUET UG 2022: NTA releases Phase 2 revised exam dates, admit card soon

National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 revised exam dates. Candidates who have registered themselves to appear for the examination can check the new exam dates through the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in.

The Phase 2 examination was postponed on certain dates in few examination centres due to administrative and technical reasons. The examination that was earlier scheduled from August 4 to 6, 2022 was postponed to August 12 to August 14, 2022.

Now again, the Agency after receiving representations from candidates to not conduct the exams between August 12 to 14 due to various reasons, have decided to postpone the exam and conduct the examination from August 24 to August 28, 2022. The admit card for the same will be issued well before the examination, as per the official notice.

The Phase III of the examination on 17, 18, and 20 August 2022 will be conducted as per schedule informed earlier to the candidates. Candidates who want to check for more related details can visit the official site of NTA or CUET.

