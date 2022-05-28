Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

CUET UG 2022: NTA reopens application window at cuet.samarth.ac.in, here's why

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to apply for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022. 
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on May 28, 2022 09:14 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CUET UG 2022 application window has been extended. The National Testing Agency (NTA) reopened the application deadline of the Common University Admission Test (CUET) UG 2022 on May 27 and students can apply for the test up to 9 pm on May 31. 

They can go to cuet.samarth.ac.in to register for the entrance exam. 

“In view of the representations received from the candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to submit their Online Application Form for CUET (UG)- 2022, National Testing Agency has decided to provide the opportunity to the candidates to fill up the Online Application Form of CUET (UG) - 2022,” an official statement said. 

“Already registered candidates who were unable to submit or complete their application form can log in using the application number and password to complete their application process,” it added. 

CUET is a national level entrance test for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses at participating universities across the country. 

The test is mandatory for students seeking admission to UG courses at central universities. 

For application form link, notification and other details, click here

Topics
education news entrance exam for undergraduate admission
