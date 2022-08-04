CUET UG 2022 phase 2 exam from today, instructions for candidates

CUET UG 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the second phase of the Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG 2022 on Thursday. The exam is scheduled for August 4, 5 and 6. This time, approximately 6.8 lakh students will appear in the entrance exam.

NTA has released admit cards for the second phase of CUET which can be downloaded from cuet.samarth.ac.in. Ahead of exams, students should keep in mind the following important points:

Candidates are required to bring a color printout of the CUET admit card on an A4 size paper along with a passport photo (same as the one used while filling application form) and a photo ID proof. Reach the exam venue as per reporting time mentioned on the admit card. If you report beyond the gate closing time, you will not be allowed to enter in the venue. No candidate is allowed to enter the centre wearing his/her own mask. For writing exam, mask will be provided at the centre. Personal masks will be disposed in a closed pedal push bin provided at the centre. Candidates must ensure that the question paper available on the computer screen is as per his/her opted subject/medium indicated on the admit card. In case, the subject/medium of the question Paper is other than his/her opted subject/medium, the same must be brought to the notice of the invigilator concerned. Candidates are not allowed to carry instrument/geometry/pencil box, handbag, purse, any kind of paper/stationery/textual material (printed or written material), eatables and water (loose or packed), mobile Phone/earphone/microphone/ pager, calculator, DocuPen, slide rules, log tables, camera, tape recorder, to wear/carry any type of jewellery, etc. Diabetic students will be allowed to carry eatables like sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple/orange) and transparent water bottle to the examination hall. However, they will not be allowed to carry packed foods like chocolates/candy/sandwich etc. Blank paper sheets for rough work will be provided in the examination Hall/Room. Candidates must write their name and roll number at the top of these sheets, and must drop it in the designated drop box without fail, before leaving the examination hall. Failure to do so may result in a non-evaluation of your answers. Candidates might also need to drop their admit cards. Attend to the instructions given ahead/during or after the paper. Candidates must enter required details in the attendance sheet in legible handwriting, put their signature, left hand thumb impression and paste the photograph at the appropriate place. They should ensure that their left-hand thumb impression is clear and not smudged.

For more instructions, click here.

