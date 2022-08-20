CUET UG 2022: Phase 5 examination from tomorrow; Important guidelines here

National Testing Agency (NTA) will commence the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) phase 5 exams from tomorrow, August 21. The CUET Phase 5 examination will end on August 23. In the CUET Phase 5 examination 2.01 lakh candidates will appear for the examination.

Candidates can download CUET Phase 5 admit card from the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Candidates who were unable to take the exam in earlier phases due to technical issues or a cancelled centre will be allowed to appear in Phase 6, which will be held from August 24 to August 30, 2022.

CUET UG 2022: Important guidelines for the students

Candidates will be permitted to carry only the following items with them into the examination venue :

1. Personal transparent water bottle,

2. Personal hand sanitizer

3. A simple transparent Ball Point Pen

4. Admit Card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly

filled in.

5. Additional passport size photograph for pasting on the Attendance Sheet

6. Original valid ID proof

