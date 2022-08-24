CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 exam begins today, important instruction for students

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase six examination from today, August 24. CUET UG phase 6 is scheduled for August 24, 25, 26 and 30, 2022. The CUET 2022 phase 2 admit cards are available on the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

A total of 1.91 lakh candidates will be appearing in Phase 6 on 24, 25, and 26 August 2022. The admit cards of candidates whose examination is scheduled on August 30 will be released later.

Phase 6 of CUET (UG) - 2022 will be held in 385 Centers across 241 Cities, including 09 cities outside of India: Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait City. Candidates who were unable to appear in Phase 2 of the test on August 4, 5, or 6 of 2022 owing to technical glitches or a centre cancellation will also appear in Phase 6.

No Candidate would be allowed to enter the Examination Centre, without Admit Card and undertaking, Valid ID Proof, and proper frisking.

Candidates will be permitted to carry only the following items with them into the examination venue :

1. Personal transparent water bottle,

2. Personal hand sanitizer

3. A simple transparent Ball Point Pen

4. Admit Card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly

filled in.

5. Additional passport size photograph for pasting on the Attendance Sheet

6. Original valid ID proof