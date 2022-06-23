CUET UG 2022 registration, application correction window reopens today

CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has said application window of the Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate (CUET) 2022 for fresh candidates, along with application correction window for already registered candidates will be reopened on June 23. Those who want to apply for the entrance exam, or need to make changes to their applications can do so by logging in to cuet.samarth.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is a one-day window which will be closed on June 24, at 11:50 pm.

CUET UG 2022 will be held between July 16 and 20, and August 4 and 10 in CBT mode. The test is for admission to UG courses at central universities and other participating institutions.

“Since, it is the only exam for entry into Central University System (UG Courses), the Registration is once again being opened for one last time on the demand of the Candidates. All the candidates who are interested to apply for the said Examination are advised to visit the website (https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/) and complete the application process,” reads the NTA notification.

So far, 9,50,804 Candidates have registered for admission into 86 universities through CUET UG, out of which there are 43 Central Universities, 13 State universities, 12 deemed universities and 18 private universities. This makes CUET the second largest entrance test in the country for UG courses, in terms of number of participants, just behind the medical entrance test NEET UG.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON