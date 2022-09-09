CUET UG 2022 Results to be declared by September 15: UGC Chairman

National Testing Agency, NTA will release CUET UG 2022 Results by September 15, 2022. The Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses will release next week and will be available to candidates on the official site of NTA CUET on cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The date of release of CUET UG 2022 results was announced by UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar via a tweet. The tweet reads, “NTA is expected to announce the CUET-UG results by 15th September or if possible, even a couple of days earlier. All participating Universities may keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on CUET-UG score.”

The answer key was released on September 8, 2022. The objection window was opened on September 8 and the last date to raise objections is till September 10, 2022. The re-test will be conducted on September 11, 2022.

The examination was conducted in six phases from July 15 to August 30, 2022. Around 14 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of NTA CUET.

