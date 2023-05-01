CUET UG 2023 correction window reopens today, check admit card release date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday informed that the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2023 will open from May 1 to 2, 2023, allowing students to make select changes to their forms.

CUET UG 2023 correction window reopens today on cuet.samarth.ac.in (HT Archive)

They can update (add, remove or change) test papers and add new courses and/or universities during this window, it said.

"…there are about 14000 candidates whose applications are in draft as they could not confirm their changes through OTP. In order to ensure that these candidates should not be left out, it has been decided to open the window for updating (adding / removing / changing) their Test Papers and adding courses / universities for a period of two days i.e. from 01 to 02 May 2023," the NTA notification reads.

Further, NTA said, the option for editing forms will be available to candidates who have exhausted the given limit. Such candidates can remove or replace subjects and tests during this window on payment of additional fees, if applicable.

The entrance test is scheduled to begin on May 21. Exam city slips will be issued on May 14 and admit cards three days ahead of the date of a particular paper, as per the NTA notice.