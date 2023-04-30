CUET UG 2023 exam city information slip likely today on cuet.samarth.ac.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to issue exam city information slip for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2023) today, April 30. Aspirants can download it from cuet.samarth.ac.in, when released.

CUET UG 2023 exam city information slip likely today (Representational photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CUET UG exam city slop release date was mentioned in a notice dated March 11. After that, NTA reopened the application window for the entrance test from April 9 to 11.

When released, students can download the CUET UG exam city slip using their application number and date of birth. These are the steps to follow:

Go to cuet.samarth.ac.in. Open the download link for CUET UG 2023 exam city information slip. Login by entering your application number and date of birth. Download the exam city slip.

This slip is only to inform candidates about the examination city allotted to them and can not be treated as admit cards.

CUET UG admit cards, which will be required for the exam, will be issued later.