National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip. The exam city intimation slip has been released for June 12, 2023 examination. Candidates who will appear for CUET UG 2023 exam on June 12 can check the exam city intimation slip through the official site of NTA CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip out for June 12 exam, link here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On June 12, a total of 13902 candidates will appear for CUET UG exam.

To download the exam city intimation slip, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of NTA CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on CUET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the exam city intimation slip and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Along with the exam city intimation slip, the admit card for June 12 examination has also been released by the Agency on the official website.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the official notice, City Intimation Slip / Admit Card for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on later dates beyond 12 June 2023 will also be released subsequently.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON