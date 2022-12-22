CUET UG 2023 exam dates released, registration likely from Feb first week

University Grants Commission has released CUET UG 2023 exam dates. The Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses will begin from May 21, 2023. Candidates can check the official notice below.

The registration for CUET UG 2023 will likely begin from first week of February 2023. The examination for undergraduate programs will be conducted between May 21 to 31, 2023.

Similarly, CUET PG exam dates have also been released. The examination will be conducted in the first/ second week of June 2023 and the tentative schedule of the same will be announced next week by NTA.

The medium of exam will be in 13 languages- Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telegu and Urdu. The examination will be conducted across 1000 test centres in the country out of which 450-500 exam centres will be used for examination each day.

The number of subjects and pattern of question papers will remain the same. A candidate can take as many as 6 domain subjects in addition to one/two language and the general test.

As per the notice, results of CUET UG will likely be announced in third week of June 2023 and CUET PG result will be announced in first week of July 2023. The academic session is expected to begin from August 1, 2023 onwards.