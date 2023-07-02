Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CUET UG 2023: NTA releases updated Provisional Answer Keys at cuet.samarth.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 02, 2023 01:53 PM IST

NTA releases revised provisional answer keys for CUET UG 2023.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the revised provisional answer keys of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023. Candidates can check the updated provisional answer keys from the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

“Revised Provisional Answer keys of CUET(UG) - 2023 are available”, reads the official website.

NTA released the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test or CUET (UG) 2023 on June 29. The updated provisional answer keys are released after some teachers and students claimed the price was unfairly charged. They stated that "answers to even basic questions were given wrong" in the answer key and that, given the mistakes, a revised answer key should be released before allowing objections.

CUET UG 2023: Steps to check the revised answer keys

Visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the answer key link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

