CUET UG 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the extended application window for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (CUET UG 2023) today, March 30. Those who are yet to apply for the exam can go to cuet.samarth.ac.in and submit their forms.

CUET UG 2023 registration last date today, apply on cuet.samarth.ac.in (Pic for representation)

The registration cum application window of CUET UG 2023 will be closed at 9:50 pm and the fee payment window will remain open till 11:50 pm. After that, a correction window will be provided from April 1 to 3. CUET 2023 exam city information slip will be released on April 30.

The exam will start on May 21. Admit card release date and result date will be informed later.

In a recent notice, NTA said that those who have already submitted applications are eligible to choose more subjects (tests), courses, universities or institutions till tonight.

“The candidates who have already selected 10 subjects/tests, can also replace / remove their earlier chosen Subjects/Tests. However, additional fee (if applicable) for selecting more subjects (tests) will be paid by the candidate. Candidates may note that fee once paid will not be refunded,” NTA said in the notification.

The agency has also asked candidates to ensure that they not to fill more than one form.

“The candidates are not allowed to fill more than one Application Form. Any candidate with more than one Application Number will be treated as UFM (Unfair Means), even if found at a later stage, and strict action will be taken against that Candidate,” it said.