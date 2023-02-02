CUET UG 2023 registration likely this week on cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG 2023: Registrations for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 will begin soon. According to the University Grants Commission (UGC), CUET UG 2023 application forms will be available this week. National Testing Agency (NTA) will host CUET registrations on cuet.samarth.ac.in.

UGC in a notice issued in December 2022 had informed that CUET UG 2023 registration will begin from first week of February 2023.

The undergraduate university entrance test will be conducted between May 21 to 31, 2023.

CUET UG will be held in 13 languages- Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telegu and Urdu.

NTA has identified around 1,000 test centres in the country out of which 450-500 exam centres will be used for examination each day.

CUET UG 2023: Steps to apply

Go to the official webite of CUET UG, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on the registration link available on the home page.

Enter the asked login details and click on submit.

Your login credentials will be generated after registration. Use it and proeed to fill the application form.

Enter the asked details, upload documents, pay the exam fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

CUET UG is held at national level for admission to central universities and other participating universities across the country.

