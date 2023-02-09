CUET UG 2023 registration to begin today at cuet.samarth.ac.in: UGC Chairman

National Testing Agency, NTA will begin the registration process for CUET UG 2023 from February 9, 2023 onwards. The registration link for Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses will be available at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The las date to apply for the examination is till March 12, 2023. The announcement of the registration dates was made by UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on his official twitter handle.

The announcement of the exam city will be on April 30, 2023 and admit card can be downloaded by candidates from second week of May 2023 from the official website. The CUET UG examination for undergraduate programs will be conducted between May 21 to 31, 2023.

The CUET (UG) - 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The examination will be conducted on multiple days in three shifts, depending on the number of candidates and subject choices.

Section 1A - has 13 Indian Languages; Section 1B has 20 other Languages; Section 2 has 27 domain subjects; Section 3 - General Test. A candidate can choose maximum of 10 subjects from all three Sections.

Candidates can reach out to 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in if they face any difficulty in applying for CUET UG 2023.

