CUET UG 2024 registration: From registration to fee payment, here is a step-by-step guide to fill application form

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is carrying out the registration process for Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2024. Interested candidates will be able to submit the application form until March 26, 2024, online through the official website at exams.nta.ac.in. CUET UG 2024 registration: Check out the important points before submitting application form

Now, before candidates start applying there are a few points that they must remember. These relate to documents that they would be required to fill in the application forms as well as the process of registration. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to successfully fill in your application form, as described by the NTA.

Registration:

Candidates must first register for the Online Application Form and note down the system-generated Application Number. They should supply the required details while filling out the application form, also create a Password, and choose Security Question. After successful submission of the personal details, the application number will be generated and it will be used to complete the remaining steps of the application form as well as for all future reference/correspondence.

Candidates will be able to log in directly with the respective system-generated Application Number and created Password for all subsequent log-ins.

To fill up the application form, candidates would need to provide personal details, educational qualification, university/program selection, test paper details, choose examination cities, and upload the images and documents (if any).

Documents needed:

Candidates need to upload scanned images of passport photographs and signatures.

The recent photograph should be either in colour or black and white with 80% face (without mask) visible including ears against a white background.

The scanned photograph and signature should be in JPG/JPEG format (clearly legible) and between 10 kb to 200 kb (clearly visible).

Similarly, the size of the scanned signature should be between 04 kb to 30 kb (clearly legible).

In case the photograph or signature is blurred or not visible to identify the identity of the candidate, the application will be rejected and no option for correction or revision will be permitted.

For PWBD candidates: upload photograph, signature, and PWD certificate wherever applicable in a proper manner.

The NTA states that in case, it is found at any time in the future that the Candidate has used/uploaded the photograph, signature, and certificate(s) of someone else in his/her Application Form, or he/she has tampered with his/her Admit Card/Result/Scorecard, such acts would be treated under Unfair Means (UFM) Practices and actions deemed necessary will be taken.

Fee Payment:

The next step is the payment of the fee which can be submitted only online through Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, or UPI.

Fees will be charged based on the number of subjects chosen by the candidate, the NTA informs.

The Confirmation Page of the online Application Form will be generated only after successful payment by the Candidate. In case the Confirmation Page is not generated after payment of the fee, then the candidate may have to approach the concerned Bank/Payment gateway to ensure successful payment or to obtain the refund of duplicate/multiple payments.

Candidates have to save, download, and print a copy of the Confirmation Page of the Application Form for future reference.

The submission of the application form of a candidate could be considered as successful and his/her candidature would be confirmed only on the successful transaction/receipt of the prescribed application fee.

Credibility of information:

All candidates must ensure that the information entered by them in their respective online application forms is correct.

Information provided by the candidates in their respective online application forms, including the name of the candidate, contact details, address details, category, gender, PWBD status, educational qualification details, date of birth, and choice of exam cities, will be treated as final.

The NTA states that it would not consider any request for change in such particulars under any circumstances.

Candidates must also ensure that they have provided the correct e-mail address and mobile number. The e-mail address and number should be the candidate’s own, as important information will be sent by NTA through the registered e-mail address and SMS.

Candidates are also advised to visit the NTA Website (www.nta.ac.in) and check their emails regularly for the latest updates.

The NTA has advised the candidates to appear at the examination center on the date, shift, and time indicated on their Admit Cards at their own cost.

(For more information, visit the official website)