CUET UG Admit Card 2022 for Phase 4 exam released, download link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET UG Admit Card 2022 for Phase 4 exam on August 13, 2022. Candidates who will appear for Common University Entrance Test for Phase 4 can download the admit card through the official site of NTA CUET on cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The Phase 4 examination will be conducted August 17, 18 and 20, 2022in 259 cities across India and 9 cities outside India. A total of 3.72 lakh candidates will be appearing in Phase 4. Candidates who will be appearing for the examination can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

CUET UG Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of CUET UG on cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on Download admit card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on download admit card.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NTA has also created an exclusive grievance redressal e-mail. The grievances of candidates regarding subject combination, medium, question paper, etc. (if any) can be sent to cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in.