National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET UG Answer Key 2023 on June 28, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Common University Entrance Test can download the answer key and response sheet through the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in when available.

CUET UG Answer Key 2023 released, objection window to open on June 29 (Shutterstock)

UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar shared the information on his official twitter handle in the series of tweet. The tweet reads, “The National Testing Agency has uploaded the Provisional Answer Keys, and Question Papers with Recorded Responses on the website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in for all candidates who appeared for CUET (UG) – 2023 to challenge.”

The objection window will open on June 29 and will close on June 30, 2023. Candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee.

CUET UG Answer Key 2023: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on CUET UG Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

