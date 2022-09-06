CUET UG answer key & result soon, know how to calculate marks

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected announce CUET results soon. Ahead of results, NTA will publish provisional and final answer keys of CUET UG 2022. As per official information, CUET UG result will be declared by September 9. Therefore, students can expect the answer key soon on cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The entrance exam for around 15 lakh candidates was held in July-August, 2022.

Candidates can raise objections to the provisional answer key by paying a fee per question. Their feedback will be reviewed and if found to be correct, changes will be made in the final answer key.

Candidates can use the answer key to calculate their probable score in the exam. For each correct answer in CUET, 5 marks are awarded while 1 mark is deducted for incorrect answers. For questions unanswered or marked for review, no mark is awarded or deducted.

If more than one option is correct, +5 will be given to those who have written one of the correct answers. If all answers are correct, those who attempted the question will get full marks.

If none of the options are found to be correct or a question is found to be incorrect, or a question is dropped, all candidates will get full marks.

