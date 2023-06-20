CUET UG final phase exam admit card released at cuet.samarth.ac.in, get link here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 admit card for the final Phase of the CUET (UG) - 2023 examination scheduled on June 21 and June 22.

CUET UG final phase exam admit card released at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Candidates who will appear for the Common University Entrance test on the mentioned dates can download the admit card through the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates can download the CUET UG 2023 admit card using their application number and date of birth.

Direct link to download CUET UG 2023 admit card

CUET UG 2023 admit card: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on CUET UG Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for CUET (UG) – 2023, candidates can contact 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in