CUET UG Result 2022 released at cuet.samarth.ac.in, How to check
Published on Sep 16, 2022 07:15 AM IST
CUET UG Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates can go through the steps to check the results given below.
National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the e Common University Admission Test (CUET-UG) 2022. Candidates can check their marks on the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.
CUET-UG was conducted in six phases between July 15 and August 30 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The exam has been conducted across 489 examination centres in 259 cities across India and 10 cities outside India. A total of 14,90,000 candidates registered for the examination. CUET-UG witnessed a consolidated 60% attendance in all six phases.
CUET UG result 2022: How to check
Visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on the result link
Key in your log in details
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference.
