CUET-UG 2022 from July 15; Admit card, full schedule soon on cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET-UG 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct Common University Admission Test (CUET) Undergraduate or CUET UG 2022 July 15 onwards in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Admit cards and complete schedule for exams of various subjects will be released soon on the NTA website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

As informed by the agency, CUET UG 2022 will take place on July 15, 16, 19, 20 and on August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 10.

The exam will be held at different centres located in 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside-India.

CUET is held for admission to UG and PG courses at universities across the country. For the UG exam, over 9.5 lakh students have registered, which makes is the second largest undergraduate entrance exam, after NEET, in terms of number of applicants.

For UG admission in central universities, CUET is mandatory. Many other government and private universities have also decided to go with it.

