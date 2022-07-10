Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CUET-UG 2022 from July 15; Admit card, full schedule soon on cuet.samarth.ac.in
competitive exams

CUET-UG 2022 from July 15; Admit card, full schedule soon on cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG 2022 admit cards will be released soon on cuet.samarth.ac.in. 
CUET-UG 2022 from July 15; Admit card, full schedule soon on cuet.samarth.ac.in(Keshav Singh/HT File)
Published on Jul 10, 2022 05:49 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CUET-UG 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct Common University Admission Test (CUET) Undergraduate or CUET UG 2022 July 15 onwards in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Admit cards and complete schedule for exams of various subjects will be released soon on the NTA website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

As informed by the agency, CUET UG 2022 will take place on July 15, 16, 19, 20 and on August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 10.

The exam will be held at different centres located in 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside-India.

CUET is held for admission to UG and PG courses at universities across the country. For the UG exam, over 9.5 lakh students have registered, which makes is the second largest undergraduate entrance exam, after NEET, in terms of number of applicants.

For UG admission in central universities, CUET is mandatory. Many other government and private universities have also decided to go with it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP