CUET-UG 2022: NTA releases mock practice questions, link here

CUET UG 2022: For candidates who will appear for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2022, the National Testing Agency has published mock practice questions. Candidates can go to nta.ac.in or cuet.samarth.ac.in and download it.

CUET 2022 is a new exam and therefore, checking these mock practice questions may help candidates understand the type of questions asked in it.

“The questions are meant for practice by candidates who are desirous of appearing in CUET (UG) - 2022. The Practice Questions do not constitute a Mock Test and are not indicative of duration within which they are capable of being solved,” NTA said.

These questions have been released with an aim of familiarizing candidates with the process of appearing in a computer based test, it added.

“They (questions) do not necessarily represent the pattern or spread of the questions across various topics in the syllabus or difficulty level, or their answerability within the duration of any specified time span, etc. of the questions that will be there in the actual exam. It is quite likely that the Practice Questions may include questions on topics which might not have been included in the syllabus of Class 12 examination of some Boards,” the notification further reads.

For mock question download link and more details, check the notification below:

