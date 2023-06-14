CUET-UG admit card for June 15-17 exams out on cuet.samarth.ac.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) has published CUET UG admit cards for exams scheduled for June 15, 16 and 17, 2023. Candidates who will write the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate on these days can go to cuet.samarth.ac.in and download their admit cards using application number and date of birth.

CUET-UG admit card for June 15-17 exams released

CUET UG admit card and city intimation slip for CUET (UG) 2023 for May 21 to 31 and June 1 to 14 exams have already been issued, NTA said, adding that more than 26 lakh candidates were supposed to take the exam on those dates.

“The candidates are advised to carefully read the Subject-Specific Instructions and other instructions mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same. The candidates scheduled for 15, 16, and 17 June 2023 will appear for the subjects mentioned in their Admit Card,” NTA said in the notice.

"The Admit Card in respect of subjects with medium opted in the application but not visible above will be displayed in due course. Some of the candidates who may have not received their Admit Card for the above dates will get them in subsequent days," it added.

For candidates whose CUET UG papers are scheduled after June 17, admit cards will be issued later, it added.

