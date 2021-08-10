Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / DAVV 2021: Registration date extended till August 11, check notice here
competitive exams

DAVV 2021: Registration date extended till August 11, check notice here

DAVV 2021 registration date has been extended till August 11, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of DAVV on davv.nta.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 12:28 PM IST
DAVV 2021: Registration date has been extended, check notice here

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the registration date for DAVV 2021. The last date to register for the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya entrance examination is till August 11, 2021. Candidates can apply for the examination through the official site of DAVV on davv.nta.ac.in. The last date to make payment of fees is till August 11.

As per the official notice, to enable larger participation of candidates, in the above-mentioned exam, it has been decided to extend the last date for online submission of Exam Application Forms of DAVV-2021 and payment of Fee has been extended.

However, there is no change in the date of the Exam. To apply for the examination, candidates can apply online through these simple steps given below.

DAVV 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of DAVV on davv.nta.ac.in.

• Click on DAVV 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the registration or login details.

• Click on submit and fill in the application form.

• Make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
national testing agency education
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

ITBP shares wholesome post of father saluting daughter who joined the force

This big brother cuddling with his little sibling may melt your heart. Watch

Big furry dog gets upsets with mama, then adorably forgives her. Watch

This animal dispensary in Chennai is saving hundreds of stray, abused animals
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP