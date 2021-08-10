DAVV 2021: Registration date extended till August 11, check notice here

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the registration date for DAVV 2021. The last date to register for the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya entrance examination is till August 11, 2021. Candidates can apply for the examination through the official site of DAVV on davv.nta.ac.in. The last date to make payment of fees is till August 11.

As per the official notice, to enable larger participation of candidates, in the above-mentioned exam, it has been decided to extend the last date for online submission of Exam Application Forms of DAVV-2021 and payment of Fee has been extended.

However, there is no change in the date of the Exam. To apply for the examination, candidates can apply online through these simple steps given below.

DAVV 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of DAVV on davv.nta.ac.in.

• Click on DAVV 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the registration or login details.

• Click on submit and fill in the application form.

• Make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.