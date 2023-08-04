Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DDA Releases exam schedule for various posts; admit card to be released soon

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 04, 2023 02:25 PM IST

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released the examination schedule for various posts under Advertisement No. 02/2023/Rectt. Candidates can check the detailed exam schedule on the official website at dda.gov.in. The admit card will be released in due course of time.

“Detailed schedule of examination/issuance of e-Application Status Certificate and e-Admit Card will be uploaded on DDA’s website i.e. www.dda.gov.in in due course of time” reads the official notification.

Examination schedule for various posts
PatwariAug 19, Aug 20 and Aug 26
SurveyorAug 26
Nabi TehisldalAug 27
Legal AssistantAug 28
Architectural AssistantAug 28
Assistant Accounts OfficerAug 28

The exam schedule for the remaining positions (junior civil engineer, assistant section officer, and junior secretariat assistant) will be released in due course.

The merit list of all successful candidates for respective vacancies will be based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the Computer Based Examination as well as the interview, where applicable, taken together.

Check examination schedule for various posts notified vide Advertisement No. 02/2023/Rectt. Cell/Pers./DDA.

For updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of DDA.

