DDA Releases exam schedule for various posts; admit card to be released soon

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released the examination schedule for various posts under Advertisement No. 02/2023/Rectt. Candidates can check the detailed exam schedule on the official website at dda.gov.in. The admit card will be released in due course of time.

DDA recruitment 2023: Examination schedule released for various posts

“Detailed schedule of examination/issuance of e-Application Status Certificate and e-Admit Card will be uploaded on DDA’s website i.e. www.dda.gov.in in due course of time” reads the official notification.

Examination schedule for various posts Patwari Aug 19, Aug 20 and Aug 26 Surveyor Aug 26 Nabi Tehisldal Aug 27 Legal Assistant Aug 28 Architectural Assistant Aug 28 Assistant Accounts Officer Aug 28

The exam schedule for the remaining positions (junior civil engineer, assistant section officer, and junior secretariat assistant) will be released in due course.

The merit list of all successful candidates for respective vacancies will be based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the Computer Based Examination as well as the interview, where applicable, taken together.

Check examination schedule for various posts notified vide Advertisement No. 02/2023/Rectt. Cell/Pers./DDA.

For updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of DDA.