DEE Assam teacher recruitment: Major announcement regarding registration

For candidates who are currently applying for the regular teacher recruitment under DEE Assam, a major announcement has been made. Such candidates can apply with their teacher eligibility test (TET) roll number, in case they have not yet received the TET certificate and marksheet, as per an official notification shared by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu.

The recruitment was announced on September 19, 2021.

The TET was held on October 31 and the result was declared on December 15.

After the TET result was declared, teacher recruitment registration had commenced.

“However, till they receive their certificate and marksheet issued against their TET qualification, they will be allowed to enter the TET roll number in the field kept for certificate number and to upload the score card in place of the marksheet in the online application module,” the official notification shared by Education Minister reads.

The last date to apply is December 31.