Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Delhi govt organises session on UPSC exams, officers share tips and strategies
competitive exams

Delhi govt organises session on UPSC exams, officers share tips and strategies

The Delhi government on Thursday organised the third session of its initiative to create a better understanding of the UPSC exams among school students, during which they interacted with young civil service officers.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:28 PM IST
As a part of the initiative, the students of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Vikaspuri interacted with IAS Udit Prakash, the Director of education, and District Magistrate Neha Bansal.(HT File)

The Delhi government on Thursday organised the third session of its initiative to create a better understanding of the UPSC exams among school students, during which they interacted with young civil service officers.

As a part of the initiative, the students of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Vikaspuri interacted with IAS Udit Prakash, the Director of education, and District Magistrate Neha Bansal.

The officers shared their preparation tips and strategies for the coveted UPSC exam.

"Close to a hundred students from various schools in Delhi took part in the interaction at the school. In addition, there were approximately 4,000 students joining the event through YouTube live," the Delhi government said in a statement.

In this programme, young IAS and IPS officers interact with students on a regular basis and share their experiences, strategies and insights about UPSC exam preparation to help them develop a better understanding of the exam.

During the programme, Bansal said hard work and focus are the keys to success in the exam.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

AISSEE 2021: Sainik School Entrance answer key released, raise objections now

Bihar Police PET admit card for SI, Sergeant and ASJ released at bpssc.bih.nic

UPSC civil services prelims 2021 notification released, direct link to apply

BPSC Recruitment 2021: 55 CDPO vacancies notified, check details

"Students should pick those subjects for their preparation which they enjoy studying. She advised that the students should focus on the NCERT books. She shared that she couldn't succeed in the exam thrice, but she did not give up and this is what the students should realise before starting their preparation," the release said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc prelims civil services aspirant delhi government ncert book
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP