Delhi HC Judicial Service admit card 2023 released at delhihighcourt.nic.in, here's how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 12, 2023 06:21 PM IST

Delhi High Court has released the admit card of the Delhi Judicial Service Preliminary Examination 2023 on December 12. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at delhihighcourt.nic.in. Candidates will be able to download their Judicial Service prelims admit card 2023 using their application number and date of birth.

Delhi HC Judicial Service admit card 2023 released at delhihighcourt.nic.in

The Delhi Judicial Service Preliminary Examination – 2023 will be conducted on December 17.

Direct link to download Judicial Services Prelims admit card 2023

Judicial Services Prelims admit card 2023: Know how to download

To download the Judicial Service Prelims admit card 2023 follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at delhihighcourt.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Download Admit Card For Delhi Judicial Service Preliminary Examination-2023”.

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details and submit

Download and take a printout for future reference

delhi admit card.
