Delhi Police Head Constable(AWO/TPO) admit card released at delhipolice.gov.in

Delhi Police has released the hall ticket for the post of Head Constable(AWO/TPO) in the Delhi Police-2022 Examination. Candidates who will be paper for the examination can admit card from the official website at delhipolice.gov.in.

“The PE&MT of shortlisted candidates for the post of HC(Ministerial) in Delhi Police-2022 Examination will be started w.e.f. 28.03.2022 to 11.04.2023”, reads the official website.

Delhi Police Head constable (AWO/TPO) hall ticket: Know how to download

Visit the official website at delhipolice.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Next, click on the “Admit Card/e-Admission Certificates for PE&MT for the post of Head Constable(AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police-2022 Examination”.

Key in your login credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the printout for future reference.