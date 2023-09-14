Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Competitive Exams / Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) exam 2022 admit card at delhipolice.gov.in, here's link to download

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 14, 2023 04:16 PM IST

Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) admit card released on official website. Download from delhipolice.gov.in. Trade test from Sep 19 to Oct 3.

Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) admit card released on the official website. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at delhipolice.gov.in.

The trade test for the Delhi Police Head Constable ( Assistant Wireless Operator/Tele-Printer Operator) will be conducted from September 19 to October 3.

Direct link to download admit card

Delhi Police Admit Card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website delhipolice.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Next, click on the “Admit Card e Admission Certificate for Trade Test for the post of HC AWO TPO in Delhi Police 2022 Examination”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Enter your Registration ID/ roll number, and date of birth to login

The Delhi Police HC admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Topics
delhi admit card.
