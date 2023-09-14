Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) exam 2022 admit card at delhipolice.gov.in, here's link to download

Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) admit card released on the official website. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at delhipolice.gov.in.

Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Admit Card Released for Trade Test; Download Now

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The trade test for the Delhi Police Head Constable ( Assistant Wireless Operator/Tele-Printer Operator) will be conducted from September 19 to October 3.

Delhi Police Admit Card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website delhipolice.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Next, click on the “Admit Card e Admission Certificate for Trade Test for the post of HC AWO TPO in Delhi Police 2022 Examination”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Enter your Registration ID/ roll number, and date of birth to login

The Delhi Police HC admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.