DNB PDCET 2021 examination postponed, check official notice here

DNB PDCET 2021 examination has been postponed. The official notice can be checked on the official site of NBE on natboard.edu.in.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 07:57 AM IST
National Board of Examination, NBE has postponed DNB PDCET 2021 examination. The examination that was scheduled to be conducted on May 9 remains postponed. The official notice is available on the official site of NBE on natboard.edu.in.

The examination has been postponed due to the rise in COVID19 cases in the country. The official notice reads, ‘Pursuant to the recent lockdown/ night curfew/ containment orders imposed in various parts of the country due to ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases and in order to avoid any inconvenience to the candidates in attending the examination and to ensure their safety amidst such pandemic, the National Board of Examinations (NBE), in continuation of its notice dated 23.04.2021, has decided to defer the conduct of DNB-PDCET 2021 till further notice.’

The revised schedule of the DNB PDCET 2021 examination will be available on the official website in due course of time. Candidates will have to regularly check the official websites natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in for updates.

The application process was started on March 25 and ended on April 14, 2021. The admit card was supposed to release on May 3. The exam comprises 120 objective-type questions of four marks each. One mark is deducted for every incorrect response. The medium of the examination is English.

